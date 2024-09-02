Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Bangladeshi journalist, Indian woman booked for spreading 'fake news' against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and an Indian news portal staffer for allegedly spreading false information and misinformation about senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Bengaluru Published on: September 02, 2024 15:09 IST
Karnataka News
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru Police have lodged an FIR against Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and an employee of an Indian news portal for allegedly disseminating false information about senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The case was registered at the High Grounds police station, following a complaint by Srinivas G, a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

About the case

The complaint alleges that Choudhury shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, falsely linking Sonia Gandhi to a foreign spy agency. The post was subsequently shared on the news portal's social media platforms by Aditi, an employee of the portal. Srinivas G claimed that the post was intended to tarnish the reputation of the Gandhi family and to incite enmity between different religious communities.

Case registered

According to a senior police officer, the FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 196, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on religious or other grounds, and Section 353 (2), which pertains to the publication of false information with the intent to create religious hatred.

Meanwhile, the police said, the investigation into the matter is currently underway. And further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

