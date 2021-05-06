BJP dissolves Minority Morcha units in Assam after poor show in minority-dominated areas

Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP dissolves Minority Morcha units in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dissolved all its Minority Morcha units in Assam days after the declaration of Assembly elections results. The decision was taken as the party had a poor showing in the minority-dominated areas in the assembly elections.

Notably, the saffron party's no Muslim candidate of its alliance managed to win a seat in the state. The alliance, however, secured a comfortable majority, pocketing 75 of the state's 126 seats. The BJP alone won 60 seats.

An order issued by BJP's state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that the Minority Morcha's state, district and mandal committees have been "suspended for an uncertain period of time" with immediate effect.

"In some minority-dominated areas, the BJP even received fewer votes than the number of members in its booth committees," party's general secretary Rajdeep Rai said.

Earlier in 2016, of the 32 Muslim-dominated seats in Assam, the party had secured only one seat. The won from Sonai in Cachar district of southern Assam's Barak Valley. The winning candidate, Aminul Haque Laskar, was made the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

In the just-concluded polls, the party fielded Laskar and eight more Muslim candidates. While five of them contested from western Assam, one each entered the fray from the Upper Assam, central Assam and the hill districts. However, all the candidates including Laskar lost.

