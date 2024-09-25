BJP demands cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's passport over remarks in US, writes to Lok Sabha speaker

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and LoP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi remarks row: BJP MP CP Joshi has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding the cancellation of the passport of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying statements made by him during his recent US visit are 'not political but constitute anti-national activities'.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Chittorgarh MP accused Rahul Gandhi of "misusing" his position and demanded that Gandhi should step down as the Leader of the Opposition.

What did CP Joshi say?

Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi's statements on foreign soil are in no way correct as a responsible Indian citizen. The MP said that Rahul Gandhi's statements could affect the internal stability of the country, the security of the borders, and international relations because he is misusing the post of the Leader of Opposition.

"Rahul Gandhi's comments are not just political, they constitute anti-national activities that raise concerns about his conduct. His remarks could undermine both national stability and international relations as he is misusing his position," Joshi said in his letter.

He said that the Raebareli MP's statements, which the BJP claims damaged the country's image, cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression and sought the cancellation of Gandhi's passport. "Consequently, it is essential for Rahul Gandhi to resign from his significant role as leader of the opposition," Joshi said.

Rajasthan BJP general secretary and MLA Jitendra Gothwal backed Joshi's demand, suggesting that alongside cancelling Gandhi's passport, his membership of Parliament should also be revoked. Gandhi has attempted to tarnish India's reputation internationally, Gothwal alleged.

Why is the controversy?

Rahul Gandhi, who recently visited the United States, engaged with university students and members of the Indian diaspora. During his visit, Gandhi made remarks on unemployment in India and the role of the RSS, which drew sharp criticism from the BJP and its ally TDP. The Leader of Oppositional also talked about the condition of Sikhs in India and reservations. The BJP accused him of "promoting" China and "undermining" India on foreign soil, with the BJP even labelling Gandhi a "black spot" in Indian democracy for his comments abroad.

(With agencies input)

