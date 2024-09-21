Rahul Gandhi defends his remark on Sikhs, says 'BJP spreading lies'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

As BJP leaders continue their protests over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged "divisive and provocative" statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, Gandhi on Saturday, September 21, issued a response condemning the ruling party for spreading falsehoods about his recent remarks made during his visit to the United States.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, accused the BJP of attempting to silence him because they "cannot stand the truth." He stated, "The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America. I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad if there is anything wrong with what I have said. Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh and every Indian can freely practice their religion without fear?"

He continued, "As usual, the BJP is resorting to lies. They are desperate to silence me because they cannot stand the truth. But I will always speak up for the values that define India: our unity in diversity, equality, and love."

Gandhi's statement comes as the BJP intensifies its protests, claiming his comments have hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. During his visit to the U.S., the Congress leader addressed a gathering of Indian-Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington, DC, where he spoke about the challenges faced by Sikhs in India.

"The fight is not about politics, that is superficial," Gandhi said, adding that the real issue is whether Sikhs will be allowed to freely practice their religion, such as wearing a turban, a 'kada,' or visiting a Gurudwara in India.

However, the BJP's response was swift and critical. Several BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, condemned Gandhi's remarks. Sirsa stated that multiple Sikh and Gurdwara management bodies had met with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to express their displeasure and reaffirm that Sikh sacrifices had strengthened the country. Additionally, several police complaints were filed in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, accusing Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.



