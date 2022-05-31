BJP censors ex-Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, asks him not to attack colleagues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI West Bengal's ex- BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

BJP latest news and updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday sent a letter to West Bengal's former party chief Dilip Ghosh, asking him to 'refrain from going to any media or public forum' about his colleagues in Bengal, or anywhere else.

Ghosh, who is now the National Vice President of BJP, has been 'warned before to be cautious in his dealings with the media', the letter read. The letter was signed by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. Singh said that he is writing the letter following instructions from the party's national President J.P. Nadda.

Ghosh was removed as West Bengal BJP president soon after the 2021 Assembly polls, and was replaced by party MP Sukanta Majumdar. Soon after that, the MP had claimed that his successor is "less experienced". His public criticism of the party could be the fuelling factor of the letter.

The letter states, "This was pointed to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note. In a recent interview, your comments in the electronic media and perhaps on other forums have been openly critical of senior state functionaries. Such comments will only hurt and harm the party and negate your own hard work in the past."

"Such statements coming from a person of your stature a National Vice President may create deep disaffection, unrest, and alienation among party ranks, which given the norms of political behavior and conduct is unacceptable. The national leadership of BJP is deeply concerned at issuance of such statements through the media," the letter further read.

