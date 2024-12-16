BJP attacks Congress over Nehru's letters, says 'Sonia Gandhi took letters before they could be digitised'

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4INDIA/X Sambit Patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted Congress party over Nehru's letters allegedly taken by Sonia Gandhi in 2008. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Sonia Gandhi took tbe letters in 2008 as she knew that the documents would be digitised in 2010.

Patra said, on May 5, 2008, MV Rajan took approval from museum director and sent 51 cartons of historical documents of Nehru's correspondence with Edwina Mountbatten, JP Narayan, Albert Einstein and other to Sonia Gandhi.

He said that the museum committee decided to take legal opinion also as "it was part of the treasure of the India which as donated to it in 1971."

Upon taking opinion, the letter was written to Rahul Gandhi by Rizwan Kadri to help in retrieving those letter. Taking a dig at Congrerss, Patra said, "The letters are national heritage and can not be claimed by saying that they were written by someone's grand father is not correct."

He raised conern as to what was in these correspondece that Gandhi family felt they should not be made public. He lambasted Gandhi family by saying that one of the aspect is also the sense of entitlement under which the first family thinks that it was their property.

Patra also targeted I.N.D.I.A bloc calling it the biggest scam. He said they have forged an alliance but their leader has stuill not been decided. He also cited Mamata Banerjee't claim that she would accept the bloc's leadership if asked to do so.

Patra reacts to Omar Abdullah's statement on EVM

Patra also took a swipe at Congress over the recent statement of J-K CM Omar Abdullah regarding EVM. He said, "Because of Rahul's behaviour Omar Abdullah targeted him over EVM." He said, "leadership is earned and not demanded."

Notably, Omar Abdullah rebuked the claims of EVM tampering and said that he lost Parliament election but won Assembly elections later and has never blamed EVMs. "When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Abdullah added.

ALSO READ | 'Can't say you don't like these EVMs because...': Omar Abdullah takes jibe at ally Congress