BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as incharge for Bihar Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Alongside him, Union Minister CR Paatil and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have been named as co-incharges.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 seats is scheduled for October–November 2025. The previous polls were held in October–November 2020, after which the NDA formed the government with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. In August 2022, JD(U) broke ties with the NDA and joined the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, only to return to the BJP-led NDA in January 2024, once again installing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

West Bengal election incharge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as its election in-charge for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been named as co-incharge.

Tamil Nadu election incharge

BJP has also appointed Baijayant Panda as the party's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, while Murlidhar Mohol has been named co-incharge for the Bihar Assembly elections.

