Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission likely to announce poll dates after October 6 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Sources confirmed that once the transfer-posting exercise is completed, the Chief Election Commissioner will visit Bihar to review the state’s preparedness for the polls.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed Bihar’s Chief Secretary and senior officials to complete all transfer and posting processes of government officers by October 6 (Monday). This step is a standard protocol to ensure a fair and impartial atmosphere before the formal announcement of elections.

Chief Election Commissioner to visit Bihar

Sources confirmed that once the transfer-posting exercise is completed, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will visit Bihar to review the state’s preparedness for the polls. This visit is expected to pave the way for the official declaration of the election schedule.

Formal announcement expected soon

Speculation is high that the Bihar Assembly elections will be formally announced shortly after October 6. Once the dates are declared, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into immediate effect across the state, placing restrictions on transfers, postings, and new government schemes or announcements.

Rahul Gandhi unveils ‘most backward justice manifesto’ for Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the release of the ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to strengthen backward communities and increase their participation in education, governance, and development.

Criticism of BJP and social justice promises

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “lies and diversionary conspiracies” while reaffirming Congress’s commitment to ensuring full rights for backward, Dalit, tribal, and minority communities. He stressed that the manifesto was designed to secure justice, equality, and dignity for these groups.

Education and reservation focus

Gandhi highlighted education as the key to progress for backward communities. The manifesto promises reservations in private colleges and universities, while assuring that half of the reserved seats in private schools will be allocated for SC, ST, OBC, and EBC students. He further vowed to abolish discriminatory practices such as “Not Found Suitable” in appointments, ensuring equal opportunities.

INDIA Bloc’s additional 10-point resolution

Alongside Gandhi’s announcement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the INDIA bloc had released a separate 10-point resolution for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). This includes promises such as a new law against atrocities on the community, increased reservations in local bodies, as well as targeted benefits in housing, education, and government contracts. At the ‘Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp’ event in Patna, Rahul Gandhi assured that all these commitments would be implemented if the alliance forms the government in Bihar.