INDIA bloc's 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto': Key promises by Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav for Bihar polls

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the opposition INDIA bloc has released a 10-point 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto' for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), pledging a new law against atrocities, enhanced reservation in local bodies, and special benefits in education, housing, and government contracts. At the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event in Patna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured that all ten commitments would be fulfilled if the bloc came to power in the state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that to strengthen the most backward community and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto' in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi guaranteed social justice and equitable development for the backward communities. "Now reservation will also be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools will go to SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and unjust practices like "Not Found Suitable" in appointments will be ended.

Here are 10 key promises by the INDIA bloc

The 'Extremely Backward Atrocity Prevention Act' will be passed. The current 20% reservation for the Extremely Backward Class in Panchayats and urban local bodies will be increased to 30%. To increase the 50% reservation limit in proportion to the population, the law passed by the legislature will be sent to the Central government for inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. The concept of "Not Found Suitable" (NFS) in the selection process for appointments will be declared illegal. All matters related to under- or over-inclusion in the list of Extremely Backward Classes will be addressed by forming a committee. All landless individuals from the Extremely Backward, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes will be provided 3 decimals of residential land in urban areas and 5 decimals in rural areas. Under the 'Right to Education Act' (2010) passed by the UPA government, half of the reserved seats for enrollment in private schools will be designated for children from Extremely Backward, Backward Castes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. A provision of 50% reservation will be made for Extremely Backward, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes in government contracts/supply works up to 25 crore rupees. Reservation will be implemented for enrollment in all private educational institutions in the state under Article 15(5) of the Constitution. A high-powered Reservation Regulatory Authority will be established to oversee reservations, and any changes to the reservation list of castes will only be possible with the permission of the legislature.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contested 144 seats as part of the alliance and secured 75, emerging as the single-largest party. The Congress, which was given 70 seats, managed to win 19.

It is pertinent to mention that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Again, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with the BJP-led NDA.

