BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year celebrations when India mourning Manmohan Singh's death

Manmohan Singh's death: Stoking a fresh controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Vietnam to celebrate New Year during the seven-day national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. On Saturday, Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries.

BJP on Rahul Gandhi

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable.

"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," he said in an X post.

Congress hits back

Congress leader Mancikam Tagore hit out at Malviya, saying, "When will the Sanghis stop this ‘Take Diversion’ politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb’s family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New year."

Row over Manmohan Singh's funeral

The fresh attack from the ruling party came a day after the BJP and Congress locked horns over the Gandhi family for not showing up to collect the remains of Manmohan Singh. However, the Congress party said that senior party leaders did not accompany the family to gather and immerse the ashes of Manmohan Singh out of deference to the privacy of the family.

The ashes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna River near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals on Sunday.

After the nation bid farewell to Manmohan Singh on Saturday, a political battle broke out between the BJP and Congress regarding the latter's demand for Singh to be cremated at a site designated for his memorial. Congress accused the BJP of showing "disrespect and a grave insult" to the former Prime Minister, while the ruling party retaliated by accusing Congress of engaging in "cheap politics" over Singh's funeral.

