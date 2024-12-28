Manmohan Singh memorial row: 'Congress playing cheap politics over ex-PM's cremation', says Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP national president JP Nadda.

Manmohan Singh memorial row: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda today (December 28) said the Centre has decided to allocate space for the memorial of Manmohan Singh and informed his family about it, as he accused the Congress party of indulging in cheap politics over the former prime minister's cremation.

BJP chief's reaction came after the Congress accused the Centre of insulting Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by performing his last rites at Nigam Bodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could be turned into his memorial.

BJP-led Centre totally insulted Manmohan Singh: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the BJP-led Centre had totally insulted Singh, a great son of Mother India and the first prime minister from the Sikh community, by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.

Reacting sharply, Nadda said, "It's very unfortunate that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and incumbent Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from playing politics even over the former prime minister's sad demise."

PM Modi allocates space for Dr Singh's memorial

The Union minister said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated space for Singh's memorial and also informed his family about it.

"Yet, the Congress is spreading lies," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders should refrain from indulging in such cheap politics," Nadda said.

Congress degraded PM position by placing Sonia Gandhi as "super prime minister"

The BJP chief alleged that the Congress "tarnished and degraded" the position of the prime minister by placing Sonia Gandhi as "super prime minister" over Singh.

"Not just this. The way Rahul Gandhi insulted Manmohan Singh by tearing an ordinance, there is no other example of this," he added.

"The same Congress is today playing politics over the death of Manmohan Singh," the BJP chief said, alleging that the Gandhi family had not given respect to anyone except itself.

Nadda charged that the Gandhi family did not do justice to Singh or any other leader- be them from the Congress or other parties- citing the examples of BR Ambedkar, India's first president Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri, PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ex-president Pranab Mukherjee and Sitaram Kesri.

"The Gandhi family has always insulted all other big leaders (than those part of the family)," the BJP chief said.

He alleged that Sonia Gandhi had rejected the request for setting up a monument to Rao.

"His (Rao's) body was not even given a place in the Congress office. The Congress did not want his last rites to be held in Delhi. His funeral was held in Hyderabad. It was Modi who established the memorial to Rao in 2015 and honoured him with the Bharat Ratna," Nadda said.

Congress insulted Atal Bihari Vajpayee

"Even after the passing of Vajpayeeji, Congress leaders and their supporters continued to insult him," he charged. In 2020, when Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee died, the Congress Working Committee did not even bother to call a condolence meeting.

"In 2013, the Congress-led UPA government decided to build a national memorial and had said that there would be no separate memorial for any leader. It was Prime Minister Modi who built the Prime Ministers Museum and Library to remember them and to make people of the country familiar with them," he said.

"The Congress has only built memorials for its family members," the BJP chief said and asked the party to learn from Modi the true meaning of giving respect.

Nadda said that according to an estimate, about 600 government schemes, educational institutions, awards, roads, national parks, museums, airports, ports and buildings in the country were named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family by Congress governments.

"The number of schemes in the name of other personalities can be counted on the fingers," he said and added, "Our country will neither forget nor forgive the sins of the unprincipled Congress."

Dharmendra Pradhan on Manmohan Singh memorial row

Slamming the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it was "very unfortunate" that they felt it necessary to promote their "political agenda" at a time when the entire country is mourning the sad demise of the former prime minister.

"Is this not an insult to the former prime minister? Why are the sentiments of his grieving family being mocked," he asked in a post on X.

Pradhan said that soon after Singh's demise, the Union Cabinet decided to allocate a place for his last rites and a memorial to honour him, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the former prime minister's family and Congress president Kharge about it.

"The Congress should refrain from this shameful politics in this hour of grief and respect the memories of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh," Pradhan said.