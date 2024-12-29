Abhishek Banerjee questions sports, celebs' silence on Manmohan Singh's demise: 'Fear of govt backlash'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The political row continued on Sunday over the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was cremated with full state honour at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. Amid a tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, TMC Trinamool Congres jumped into the slugfest. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee targeted prominent figures in the sports and film domain, claiming that they have remained silent in paying respects to the former prime minister.

Describing Singh as one of India's "greatest statesmen" whose visionary leadership reshaped the nation's economy, he also claimed that the "complete silence" of the sports and film fraternities may have stemmed from fear of government backlash.

"It is both shocking and disheartening to see the complete silence from prominent figures in the SPORTS and FILM industries — individuals who are often celebrated as ‘ROLE MODELS’. Their reluctance to even acknowledge Dr Singh’s passing raises uncomfortable questions about their priorities, responsibility and integrity. It appears this silence is driven by fear of government backlash, as staying silent on national issues has become the norm for many of these so-called ‘ICONS’," Banerjee wrote in a post on X.

Asserting that such a pattern of indifference is not new, the TMC’s second-in-command said "these same individuals remained mute during the FARMER PROTESTS, the CAA-NRC movement, and the ongoing crisis in MANIPUR."

Banerjee claimed that their "silence" in the face of such critical issues highlights a troubling detachment from the struggles of ordinary citizens.

"They have built their wealth and fame by leveraging public admiration, yet they shy away from taking even the smallest moral stand when the nation needs them most," the Diamond Harbour MP said in the post on X.

Calling upon people to reconsider who can be looked up to as role models, he said the citizens should stop glorifying those who prioritise their careers and comfort over courage and accountability.

"Instead, let us honour and support those who truly contribute to our nation and society — our freedom fighters, soldiers and individuals who sacrifice for the greater good," Banerjee said.

“The power of 140 crore Indians is immense. It’s time we demand integrity and accountability from those we elevate as icons. Let this New Year 2025 mark a shift in our collective consciousness- toward valuing those who stand tall for justice, democracy and the nation’s well-being,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)