BJP claims rent default by Sonia Gandhi for Delhi's Janpath bungalow

BJP alleges non-payment of rent by Sonia Gandhi for her bungalow, Congress Seva Dal office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi has not paid the rent of her Janpath Road bungalow in Central Delhi for nearly one-and-a-half years. Party's IT department chief Amit Malviya tweeted a copy of an RTI reply to claim that the Rae Bareli MP has defaulted rent for the past 1.5 years.

According to the document shared by Malviya, Sonia had last paid rent for bungalow number 10 on Janpath in September 2020. Also, Congress has defaulted rent for the past 9 years for 26, Akbar Road (Congress’ Seva Dal office). The rent was last paid in December 2012.

Malviya also used the RTI reply to take a dig at Sonia over her 'approach to the migrant workers’ travel setup during the lockdown'.

"Sonia Gandhi made a big deal about paying for tickets of migrant workers. Turns out she has not paid her own house rent for one and a half year!" he tweeted.

Notably, the BJP and Congress are engaged in a bitter war of words after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha said that the 'grand old party committed a sin and created an atmosphere of chaos' during the first wave of the pandemic. He had charged that "during the first wave (of pandemic), the Congress crossed the limit", adding that "when we had lockdown, when WHO was advising to 'stay wherever you are'... the Congress at the Mumbai railway station gave tickets to labours to go and spread coronavirus."

