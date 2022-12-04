Sunday, December 04, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bizarre! Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Maharashtra's Solapur

Bizarre! Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Maharashtra's Solapur

Maharashtra news: Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday (December 2) have gone viral on social media.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Solapur (Maharashtra) Updated on: December 04, 2022 23:11 IST
Twin sisters married same man, Twin sisters from Mumbai, Twin sisters marry, Twin sisters solapur, T
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB. Bizarre! Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Maharashtra's Solapur.

Maharashtra news: In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai who are IT professionals married the same man in a ceremony held in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Sunday (December 4). 

Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday (December 2) have gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint, a non-cognisable offence under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.

As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals. The families of the brides and the groom had agreed to the bizarre marriage. The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago.

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Woman along with her lover kills husband by giving him 'thalium'. Diet chart was the clue

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 21-storey residential building in Malad; no casulties

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News