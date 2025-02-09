Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur, alleges Rahul Gandhi after CM's resignation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi and N Biren Singh

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, reacted sharply to the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, which came after nearly two years of ethnic violence in the northeastern state. The violence, which erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has led to more than 250 deaths and left thousands homeless since May 2023.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing Singh to continue as CM despite widespread violence and loss of life. “For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and destruction of the idea of India in Manipur. The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation, and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning,” Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further emphasised the need for immediate peace in the state. “But the most urgent priority is to restore peace in the state, and work to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur. PM Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and finally explain his plan to bring back normalcy,” the Congress leader added.

Singh’s resignation came just one day before the start of the Manipur Assembly's budget session. In his resignation letter, Singh requested that the central government continue efforts to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, highlighting the state’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. He also underscored his commitment to safeguarding the security of Manipur's people.

The unrest in Manipur was triggered by a rally held by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following a Manipur High Court ruling that directed the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. This led to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, sparking widespread violence that has persisted for nearly two years.

Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi for not taking swift action earlier, pointing out that despite the ongoing turmoil, Modi had not visited Manipur. He called for the Prime Minister to visit the state immediately, listen to the concerns of the people, and outline a clear plan to restore normalcy. “PM Modi should have visited Manipur by now. It’s high time he listened to the people and acted to resolve the situation,” Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Manipur BJP President A. Sharda Devi defended Singh’s decision to step down, emphasising that the resignation was made with the future of the state in mind. She assured that there were no divisions within the party and that Singh’s resignation was a move aimed at preserving the integrity and security of Manipur.