Avian Influenza confirmed in 10 states: What we know so far

Avian Influenza has been reported in at least ten states of the country so far. Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand were the latest to confirm bird flu amid strenuous efforts to contain the spread. Other states that have reported bird flu are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, Avian Influenza was confirmed as the cause of death in different birds in Parbhani, Mumbai, Thane, Beed, and Dapoli in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, a total of 165 birds were found dead, including 121 crows in the Bhandari Bagh area only. More than 30 birds were found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh. Twenty-eight crows and a pigeon were found dead on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) premises, one avian death was reported from the Bees Bigha locality and two such deaths were reported from the Raiwala station.

ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) has confirmed the death of crows and migratory, wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara, and Surat districts of Gujarat.

The death of crows was also confirmed in the Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas.

Additionally, outbreak of Avian influenza has been among poultry in Parbhani district while AI is confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in crows in Maharashtra.

In Haryana, culling of infected birds is underway for the control and containment of the spread of the disease. A Central team has visited Himachal Pradesh and will reach Panchkula today for carrying out monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation.

States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Moreover, maintaining adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with Health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.

