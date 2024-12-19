Air Force claims 'human error' caused chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bipin Rawat.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others was caused by 'human error'.

IAF confirmed the details in a recent report tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 17 (Tuesday).

According to the report (Parliamentary panel report) from the Standing Committee on Defence presented on December 17, there were 34 aircraft accidents recorded during the thirteenth defence plan period. Human error (aircrew) was identified as the most frequent cause, responsible for 16 accidents, including the incident involving the 2021 Mi-17 V5 helicopter that was carrying General Rawat at the time of the crash.

Other contributing factors included technical defects, which were cited in seven cases, as well as foreign object damage and human error (servicing), each noted in two cases. Additionally, bird strikes and incidents still under investigation were each reported once.

Tragic accident on December 8, 2021

On December 8, 2021, Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor region of Tamil Nadu. During his illustrious service, India's first CDS was conferred with PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM and Padma Vibhushan (posthumously).

He was a visionary leader and a scholar soldier, known for his professionalism, principles, conviction and During his four decades in service, General Rawat had gained vast operational experience in the full spectrum of warfare.

They (Bipin Rawat and others) were aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V5 helicopter, which was en route to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, where General Rawat was scheduled to address faculty and students.

The helicopter took off from Sulur IAF station at approximately 11:50 am but crashed around 12:20 pm, just 10 kilometres from its destination. Eyewitnesses and official sources indicated that the helicopter was flying at a low altitude in thick fog when it collided with a valley and subsequently fell through the trees.