Bilaspur train accident: Video captures moments after tragic collision that killed 8 in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur:

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday after theGevra Road-Bilaspur passenger collided with a goods train near the Jairamnagar station, killing at least eight people and leaving several others injured. The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).

The collision took place between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations. The impact was severe, leaving the front coaches of the passenger train completely crushed.

Tragic train accident caught on cam

Visuals from the site show the engine and leading coaches mangled, with rescue workers searching for survivors trapped in the wreckage. In one video recorded moments after the collision, smoke can be seen rising from the damaged coach lodged against the goods train, while passengers in the rear coaches rushed out in panic.

Rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Railways, the local administration, and the National Disaster Response Force. Medical personnel and ambulances have also been deployed, and due to the difficulty in accessing the injured, doctors are treating some of them inside the train itself.

Reports indicate that eight bodies have been recovered so far. One of the loco pilots remains trapped in the crushed section, and efforts are on to recover it.

Rail traffic disrupted

The collision has damaged the overhead electrical lines and signalling systems, leading to major disruption of rail traffic along the route. Several express and passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted, and arrangements are being made for stranded travellers.

Technical teams are working overnight to restore the tracks and repair the electrical infrastructure. The Railways have initiated an inquiry to establish the cause of the accident.