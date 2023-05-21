Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: 2 Cobra Jawans injured in Naxal encounter in Bijapur

Bijapur Naxal encounter: IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the police had received input regarding the Maoists planning an IED attack in the Pusnar and Hiroli village area.

Bijapur Updated on: May 21, 2023 23:38 IST
Bijapur Naxal encounter: Two jawans of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) force from 202 Battalion got injured after an encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the police had received input regarding the Maoists planning an IED attack in the Pusnar and Hiroli village area.

After this, a District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA force was sent to carry out a search operation from Gangalur Police Station. During the operation, an encounter broke out between the CoBRA forces and the Naxals, in which two Jawans sustained injuries.

As per the IG Bastar, 2-3 Maoists are also suspected to have sustained injuries during the encounter.The injured jawans have been admitted to hospital and their condition is stable, the IG said.

The search operation is underway and further details are awaited. 

(With ANI inputs)

