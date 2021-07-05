Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Unlock: 50% attendance allowed in schools, colleges; full-fledged ops at govt, private offices

The Bihar government has eased Covid restrictions in the state as the situation continues to improve. The government has decided that universities, schools and colleges will reopen with 50 per cent attendance.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that schools will reopen in the state for Class 11th and 12th students. Only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed while schools will have to follow the strict Covid protocols.

Also, government and private offices can resume full-fledged operations, he said. Kumar added the restaurants and eateries can also work with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Latest India News