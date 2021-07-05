'Like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao': Sanjay Raut on BJP-Shiv Sena ties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Like Aamir and Kiran': Sanjay Raut on BJP-Sena ties

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday responded to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' remark with a peculiar analogy. He compared BJP and Shiv Sena's relationship to that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's.

"We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," he said.

His statement came in response to Fadnavis' latest remark wherein he denied BJP and Shiv Sena being enemies despite the differences.

"There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP," Fadnavis had said.

However, when asked about Sanjay Raut's meeting with BJP leaders, Fadnavis had said, "I have no information whether Sanjay Raut has met any BJP leader or not. Sanjay Raut speaks something in the morning and something else in the night."

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao recently announced their divorce while agreeing to remain on good terms. Raut chose to define BJP and Shiv Sena's dynamics by the same standards.

