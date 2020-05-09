Bihar: 19 migrant labourers test COVID-19 positive; state tally at 579

Image Source : PTI Bihar: 19 migrant labourers test COVID-19 positive

As many as 19 migrant labourers tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar on Friday. According to the details, the labourers had returned to the state three days before, following which their samples were collected for testing. Bihar on Friday reported a total of 29 COVID-19 positive cases. The infected migrant labourers in Bihar hail from Samastipur, Khagaria, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Banka and East Champaran.

Until now, nearly 82 labourers from other states have reached Bihar through 70 trains, that were run to bring back stranded migrants to their hometown.

On Saturday, nearly 18,000 migrant labourers are set to reach Bihar through 15 trains.

Meanwhile, five more jawans of the BMP (Bihar Military Police) have tested positive for coronavirus in Patna's Khajpura, the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the city.

The new coronavirus cases were confirmed by Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary.

"All the 5 new COVID-19 cases are BMP (Bihar Military Police) jawans and all of them were reported in Patna. Contact tracing is being done," said Kumar.

Earlier, samples of several jawans were collected after one of them was found coronavirus positive.

