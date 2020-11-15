Bihar likely to get two deputy chief ministers? BJP's Tarkishore Prasad says 'party deliberating on it'

Image Source : PTI JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar addresses media as HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders look on after meeting Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan in Patna

Newly-elected BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad on Sunday said that the party is deliberating on two Deputy Chief Ministers in Bihar. Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad said, "I have been given big responsibility of the leader of the BJP legislature party and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability."

Asked if there will be two deputy chief ministers from BJP in Bihar, he said: "The party is deliberating on it. We will follow the directions of the party. I can't comment on it as of now."

However, various media outlets have reported that BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will be named new Deputy CMs of the state while Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will step down from Deputy CM post.

Sushil Modi has been the deputy chief minister of Bihar since 2005, barring a 20-month break when Nitish Kumar formed a government in alliance with the RJD in 2015, and is known to share an excellent rapport with the chief minister.

Earlier, as reports of Sushil Kumar Modi's exit as the no.2 in Nitish government did the rounds, the BJP leader tweeted that no one can take away the post of a party worker.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me a lot in the 40 years of my political life and perhaps no other person would have been given as much. I am willing to accept whatever responsibility comes my way in the future. No one can take away the post of a worker," Sushil Modi said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government. Later, he announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday.

"Oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon around 4.30 pm," Kumar said.

