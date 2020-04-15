Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Bihar: State's total tally of positive cases surges to 70; 1 dead so far

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Bihar has risen to 70 after 4 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Among the total people infected, 26 have recovered and 1 has passed away. Meanwhile, Siwan had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. Bihar's 70 cases put it at number 16 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2334, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are the number of cases in the state so far:

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Siwan 29 Munger 8 Begusarai 5 Patna 5 Gaya 5 Gopalganj 3 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Saran 1

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439 including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 crisis Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage