Bihar's first COVID-19 patient infected 13 others; state tally at 24

Image Source : PTI Bihar's first COVID-19 patient infected 13 others

Coronavirus in Bihar: The first person in Bihar, who had tested positive for coronavirus had infected 13 other people in the state. Bihar is seeing a steady rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the current tally stands at 24. The first patient, who lived in Munger, died during treatment on March 22. He had a travel history to Qatar. He had returned from Qatar on March 13.

Principal Secretary in the Health Department, Sanjay Kumar, said that 13 people including two family members got coronavirus infection after coming in contact with this patient. The number is expected to go up.

Three personnel of the private hospital in which this patient was admitted have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-nine people have been found to be suffering from COVID-19 in Bihar so far including seven from Munger.

