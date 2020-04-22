Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Bihar: With 5 fresh new cases, total tally surges to 136; death toll at 2

After five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, the total number of cases rose to 136 on Wednesday. Among the total people infected as on date, 42 have recovered and 2 have passed away. All five cases were reported in Patna. Meanwhile, Siwan had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. Bihar's 136 cases put it at number 16 in terms of a number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 5218, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are the number of cases in the state so far:

(The chart shows district-wise figures as on April 21)

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Siwan 29 Munger 8 Begusarai 5 Patna 5 Gaya 5 Gopalganj 3 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Saran 1

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearing 20,000-mark (19,984) including 640 deaths after 50 deaths and 1383 new cases were reported in last 24 hours.

