Bihar: Controversy erupts over RJD poster depicting Nitish Kumar as 'Ram', PM Modi as 'Ravana'

Bihar poster controversy: A fresh controversy has erupted after posters were seen outside the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office in Bihar's capital Patna. The posters were put outside former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Raavan/Kansa."

The controversy snowballed as two Hindu mythologies - Ramayana and Mahabharata - were used to interpret the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) loss and the victory of the Grand Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Poster depicts Nitish as 'Ram', PM Modi as 'Ravana'

The poster also depicts Bihar's incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as Lord Rama/Krishna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Raavan/Kansa. The poster is divided into two rows, illustrating how Lord Ram defeated Ravana in the Ramayana and how Lord Krishna defeated Kansa in the Mahabharata.

The lower portion of the poster also claims of Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, defeating PM Modi-led BJP in the 2024 General elections.

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ditched BJP in 2019

It should be mentioned here that Nitish Kumar-led JD (U), in August 2019, ditched BJP once again to join the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance with RJD, Congress and the Left.

According to reports, Nitish had been unhappy with the BJP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as his party was offered just a single berth in Narendra Modi-led cabinet at the centre.

