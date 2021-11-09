Nitish govt's latest move: Bihar ministers are now entitled to purchase vehicle worth Rs 30 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Besides them, the officers in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary-level officer are entitled to travel in the vehicles having prices up to Rs 20 lakh.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday announced that the purchase limit for ministers has been increased by 5 lakhs.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary of the Finance department (Resource division), Lokesh Kumar on Monday, the Cabinet ministers of the Bihar government are now eligible to travel in vehicles having prices up to Rs 30 lakh.

Earlier, they were eligible to travel in vehicles allotted by the state government having a price less than Rs 25 lakh, which was passed by the state government in a notification in February 2020.

Sources said that some of the automobile companies have raised the prices of SUVs above Rs 25 lakh. Besides, some of the vehicles have starting prices of around Rs 30 lakh.

Apart from cabinet ministers, the judges of Patna High Court and other officials having similar posts can also purchase vehicles costing Rs 30 lakh.

Besides them, the officers in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary-level officer are entitled to travel in the vehicles having prices up to Rs 20 lakh.

The officers in the rank of Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates can travel in vehicles having prices up to 18 lakh. District judges, Superintendent of Police, and similar category officers can travel on vehicles having price up to Rs 13 lakh, and other lower officers in a rank of SDM, DSP, and others can travel in a vehicle having price not more than Rs 11 lakh.

As per the provision, these ministers, judges, and officials are entitled to get vehicles facilitated by the state government.

