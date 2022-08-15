Bihar cabinet expansion: A total of 31 MLAs likely to take oath tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The swearing-in will start from 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Bihar cabinet expansion: A total of 31 MLAs in Bihar are likely to take oath as ministers as part of the cabinet expansion around 11.30am on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Rajendra Mandapam hall of Raj Bhavan. According to sources, Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD's state president, Jagdanand Singh, might become a minister.

After the change in power, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were already signed up as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. According to the numbers, there can be a maximum of 35 ministers except the Chief Minister. According to sources, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary might be the Speaker from RJD.

Probable names, who can become ministers from JDU are: Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Ashok Chaudhary, Shravan Kumar, Lacey Singh, Jama Khan, Sheela Mandal and Sunil Kumar. From RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Chandrashekhar, Sarvjit, Sudhakar Singh, Akhtarul Islam Shaheen, Shahnawaz and Anita Devi can take oath as ministers.

Congress's ministerial quota has also been finalised. The party will get 3 ministerial posts. However, two legislators will take oath tomorrow.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, can also take oath as an Independent.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to form the Mahagathbandhan government was a "slap on the BJP's face" and a similar coming together of Opposition parties would be replicated across the country, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on August 12 after meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here, accused the BJP of working to finish regional parties and asserted that if they are finished, the Opposition and democracy will be finished as well.

Yadav, on his first visit to the national capital after taking the oath of office, also said the people of Bihar can never be scared or bought out, asserting that "Bihari bikaau nahi, tikaau hota hai' (People of Bihar cannot be bought out, they are reliable)".

Yadav, who also met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja, said the pre-poll constituents of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) have welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision.

"This government will run strongly because this government is a government for the poor... it is a government of the people. The decision by Nitish Kumar at the right time, you can say, is a slap on the BJP's face," he told reporters outside 10 Janpath.

