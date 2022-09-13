Bihar: 1 killed, 8 injured after bike-borne assailants open fire at multiple locations in Begusarai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI One person killed, several injured in separate firing incidents at various locations in Begusarai.

Begusarai: At least one person was killed, and 8 others were injured after they were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Begusarai.

According to reports, it is being told that the criminals fired in Bachwara, Phulwaria, Chakia, and Teghra police stations.

At least 3 people were injured in Chakia, 2 each in Teghra and Phulwaria regions. A total of 9 people were shot out of whom one succumbed to injuries.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar and District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha have launched a search operation to nab shooters and further investigation in the case is underway.

Two out of 8 injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Teghra.

Speaking on the matter, Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said, "there is no government in Bihar, and no fear of law among criminals. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people & travelled 30 km across 4 police station areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this."

"We demand that the state government should give ex-gratia amount of at least Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs each to those injured in the firing incident," Giriraj Singh added.

ALSO READ | Hindu boy killed for marrying Muslim girl in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, 7 arrested

Latest India News