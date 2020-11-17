First cabinet meet of new Bihar govt approves assembly session from Nov 23-27

Image Source : PTI FILE

The new cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave its nod to a five-day session of the bicameral Bihar legislature from November 23. The state cabinet approved the Parliamentary Affairs Department's proposal to convene the first session of the 17th assembly and 196th session of the legislative council from November 23 to November 27.

The cabinet also authorised the chief minister to approve the draft of the governor's speech to be amde during the joint sitting of both the Houses. Members of the newly-constituted 17th assembly will be administered the oath during the session. The speaker of the assembly will also be elected during the session.

The NDA government in Bihar has fourteen other ministers, seven from the BJP, five from the JD(U) and one each from the HAM and VIP. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were made the two deputy chief ministers.

ALSO READ | Why Sushil Kumar Modi was denied Bihar deputy CM post? Nitish Kumar responds

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the

NDA despite his partys plummeted tally.

The 69-year-old, who has had a continuous run since November, 2005, except for the period in 2014-15 when Jitan Ram Manjhi kept the chair warm for him, is on course to becoming the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, surpassing the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before Independence till his death in 1961.

ALSO READ | 'Tired and politically belittled leader': Prashant Kishor rubs it in as Nitish Kumar takes oath

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News