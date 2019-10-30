Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
CCTV video shows brawl at Bhopal restaurant over low quality food

In the video, employees and customers at the Bhopal restaurant can be seen hitting each other. 

New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 11:30 IST
Brawl at Bhopal restaurant over low quality food

A CCTV footage of a scuffle at a restaurant in Bhopal has emerged. The incident was reported after some customers at the restaurant complained of poor quality food. The video of the CCTV capture was posted on social media. 

In the video, employees and customers at the Bhopal restaurant can be seen hitting each other. 

In the video, employees and customers at the Bhopal restaurant can be seen hitting each other. 

According to some media reports, the argument initially broke out over the delay in serving the food. Customers who were waiting at their table later went inside the kitchen and allegedly beat the staff. 

A case in the incident has been registered.

