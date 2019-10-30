CCTV video shows brawl at Bhopal restaurant over low quality food

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Brawl at Bhopal restaurant over low quality food

A CCTV footage of a scuffle at a restaurant in Bhopal has emerged. The incident was reported after some customers at the restaurant complained of poor quality food. The video of the CCTV capture was posted on social media.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Scuffle broke out between customers & staff at a restaurant in Bhopal, allegedly after customers complained of poor quality food at the restaurant. (28.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/9w5HptMk1o — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

In the video, employees and customers at the Bhopal restaurant can be seen hitting each other.

According to some media reports, the argument initially broke out over the delay in serving the food. Customers who were waiting at their table later went inside the kitchen and allegedly beat the staff.

A case in the incident has been registered.

