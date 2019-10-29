Inhuman: Video shows youngsters tying crackers to a dog's tail in Bengaluru

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Grab from the video

'Diwali is a festival of joy and happiness'. We may probably have written/read this line thousands of times since our childhood but many of us seem to interpret it the wrong way. 'Joy and happiness' for these people translates to cruelty

A video showing youngsters torturing a dog by tying firecrackers to his tail has surfaced. The youngsters can be seen tying firecrackers to the dogs tail. What's more disturbing is that the youngsters comfort the dog while they tie the firecrackers. They appear to be doing this in order to keep him still. The body language of the dog indicates that he is uncomfortable, but he stays still in a naive trust in the humans around him.

The youngsters soon light the firecrackers and the torment of the dog begins. He runs for his life but the bursting firecrackers trail behind him. The dog looks terrified. Watch the video below.

#Bengaluru

Inhuman act against a dog have came to light from BTM layout.



Group of youngsters tied crackers to dog and lit it, the dog is seen running in fear.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/n6t8NAE5Y2 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) October 29, 2019

The video has been shot in Bengaluru. After it went viral, the youngsters are being criticised for the cruel act. The police are in the process of verifying the video and post verification, a decision will be made about Suo Motu cognisance.

Festivals need to bring joy and comfort, not to us, but every life around us. In Diwali, pollution and fire hazards cause trouble for humans and animals alike. In Makar Sankranti, people, as well as birds, get nasty cuts due to the 'Manja' or the kite string. Thousands of animals are sacrificed in festivities across communities of different religions.

Let's make our festivals joyous, peaceful and truly happy for all.