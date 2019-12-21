Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after CAA protest at Jama Masjid

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was earlier taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid earlier today, has now been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Bhim Army under the leadership of chief Chandrashekhar Azad had called for a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed at Delhi's Jama Masjid during Bhim Army's protest on Friday which were followed by violent clashes in the Daryaganj area.

After several hours of drama followed by violent clashes in Daryaganj, Chandrashekhar Azad was finally detained on early Saturday.

In order to avoid getting caught by the cops, Azad managed to give a slip to police by running from house to house and jumping terraces in the densely populated Jama Masjid and Daryaganj area.

Speaking on the CAA protest, Azad had said, "We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said.

