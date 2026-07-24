Bhargavastra: Indian Army gets next-generation vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system; know all about it

New Delhi:

Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd. (SDAL) has showcased Bhargavastra, an indigenous, vehicle-mounted, multi-layered Counter-Swarm Drone System designed to provide affordable and effective protection against the growing threat of weaponised drones, loitering munitions and autonomous drone swarms.

Developed entirely in India, Bhargavastra is designed to detect, track and neutralise multiple aerial threats, offering a cost-effective solution for modern battlefield requirements. The system reflects the increasing focus on countering drone warfare as unmanned aerial systems become a key component of military operations worldwide.

Importance of such drone systems

The need for such a system has become evident in recent conflicts, including those between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia and Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, where drones have been deployed on an unprecedented scale. With an estimated 100,000 drones used annually in active combat, militaries are increasingly looking for economical alternatives to expensive surface-to-air missiles. Bhargavastra aims to bridge this gap by providing an indigenous and affordable counter-drone capability for India's defence forces.

Recognising this emerging challenge several years ago, SDAL initiated the development of Bhargavastra as a cost-effective hard-kill solution capable of defeating both individual drones and large autonomous swarms.

Features of Bhargavastra and how it works

The system employs indigenously designed and developed unguided rockets and precision micro-missiles arranged in a multi-layer engagement architecture, providing a highly effective yet economical means of neutralising hostile UAVs. It has also been designed for seamless integration with the existing Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (C4I) networks of the Indian Armed Forces, enabling its employment in future network-centric operations.

Engineered specifically for Indian operational conditions, Bhargavastra is capable of deployment across deserts, plains and mountainous terrain up to 5,000 metres above mean sea level, providing reliable protection against aerial threats along the country's entire land borders. The Command-and-Control Centre incorporates an advanced C4I architecture integrating a radar capable of detecting UAVs up to 10 km, an Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) surveillance system and passive RF sensors.

These sensors provide multi-layer target detection, tracking and classification, generating a comprehensive air situation picture and enabling operators to engage either individual drones or coordinated drone swarms. Unlike conventional soft-kill systems based on jamming or spoofing, Bhargavastra provides an effective hard-kill solution against autonomous drones that are immune to electronic countermeasures.

According to available open-source information, while a few technologically advanced nations are developing rocket- and micro-missile-based counter-drone systems, Bhargavastra is believed to be among the world's first fully integrated, vehicle-mounted, multi-layer counter-swarm drone systems employing unguided rockets and micro-missiles with dedicated swarm-neutralisation capability. This represents a significant milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in advanced air defence systems.

A team of Indian Army visited SDAL, Nagpur on 24th July 2026 as part of Status review against a PSO under make-II The Bhargavastra weapon system, in its full configuration comprising a Command & Control Vehicle (CCV) equipped with Radar, EO/IR and RF detectors integrated with the C4I system, along with a launcher vehicle carrying all the launch tubes, was demonstrated. The SDAL team flew a swarm of drones, which was successfully detected by the Radar, EO/IR and RF detectors.

The C4I system displayed the complete situational awareness picture and generated a drone attack alert. The launcher was then assigned the targets by the C4I system, and the complete firing sequence was successfully demonstrated to the visiting team. Actual rocket firing was not carried out within the plant premises due to safety considerations.

The visiting team highly appreciated SDAL's technological achievement and expressed satisfaction that the Bhargavastra weapon system has the potential of marking another significant milestone in India's growing indigenous defence manufacturing capability. SDAL has demonstrated that it is fully geared to field the Bhargavastra system for User Trials as per the laid down timelines.

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