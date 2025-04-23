'Bharat will not bend to terror': Amit Shah after paying tributes to Pahalgam attack victims In a horrific terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 26 people died. Several were injured. Terrorists attacked a group of tourists visiting Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday laid wreaths on the bodies of 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and assured the survivors that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to justice, officials said. Shah laid the wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room here. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid their tributes to the victims, the officials said.

'Bharat will not bend to terror': Amit Shah

"With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared," Shah's post on X reads.

Shah chaired a high-level meeting of security officials, including those from the Army, CRPF and police. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam," a spokesperson said.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.