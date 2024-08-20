Bharat Bandh 2024: Know what's open and closed on nationwide shutdown on August 21?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharat Bandh 2024: Key details, closures, and what to expect on nationwide shutdown on August 21.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide 24-hour strike starting from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am on August 18, in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Essential services will remain operational, but non-essential medical services will be suspended.

IMA announces 24-hour nationwide strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour strike starting at 6 am on Saturday, August 17, lasting until 6 am on Sunday, August 18. The strike is a response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The IMA has stated that essential services, including emergency care, will continue to operate, but routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will be halted.

Impact on medical services

The strike will affect all sectors where modern medicine doctors provide services. Routine OPDs will not function, and elective surgeries will not be conducted during the 24-hour period. The IMA has called on the public to support the cause, emphasising the need for nationwide awareness of the challenges faced by doctors.

FORDA resumes protests amid rising tensions

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has resumed protests following the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by unidentified individuals. The protests come in the wake of a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, organized by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI(C)], which criticised the state government's failure to protect doctors. The vandalism targeted the hospital's emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store, and parts of the outpatient department.

Kolkata metro services unaffected

Despite the 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, Kolkata Metro Railway has confirmed that services will operate as usual on August 16. Metro authorities have made all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth operations across all corridors, with adequate staff and security personnel deployed to handle any emergencies.

What's open?

Essential services: Emergency medical care will remain operational.

Kolkata metro: Services will run as usual.

What's closed?

Routine OPDs: These will not function during the strike.

Elective surgeries: All elective procedures will be halted.

Non-essential medical services: Withdrawn across all sectors.

