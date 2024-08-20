Kolkata rape-murder case: Why until late night there was no FIR? questions SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest against Kolkata rape and murder case

The Supreme Court has begun hearing of the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it. The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. A three-member judge is hearing the case.

Taking a strong stance on Kolkata hospital's stance, CJI Chandrachud questioned, "Until late night there was no FIR... Did FIR say it was a murder?"

The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue", assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The top court may widen the spectrum of judicial scrutiny, keeping in mind the ongoing nationwide protests, especially by the doctors, and their concerns.

Doctors' bodies the Federation of Association of Medical Consultants of India (FAMCI) and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), and lawyer Vishal Tiwari have also moved the top court by filing interim applications in the suo motu case.

The FAMCI, in its plea, raised safety concerns for medical workers in hospitals across the country in the absence of any central law and said that despite years of demanding basic safety measures, medical workers continued to operate in risky environments.

The doctors' body said the Centre should be asked to formulate uniform guidelines to ensure protection for healthcare workers and address gaps in state-level laws.