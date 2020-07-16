Bhagalpur man collapses, dies in front of chemist shop; no help for six hours

Image Source : AP Man collapses outside medical shop, dies in Bihar's Bhagalpur. (Representational image)

A man in Bihar's Bhagalpur died in front of a medical store after he went to purchase some medicine. However, no one came to his help and his body was left for over 6 hours in front of a medical store. According to the shopkeeper, the man had come to purchase an asthma pump, however, after making the purchase, the man collapsed outside the shop.

Amid fear of coronavirus, people present there did not come forward for his help.

Shopkeepers present there informed that they requested the police, COVID care helpline but got no help immediately. It is also not clear whether the man died immediately or after some time.

It was after the deputy Mayor intervened, health workers wearing PPE kits arrived at the spot after six hours.

