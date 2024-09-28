Odisha: Objectionable social media post sparks clashes in Bhadrak, nine arrested

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Nine persons have been held in connection with the matter

Hours after violence erupted in Odisha's Bhadrak, where members of a particular community engaged in heavy stone-pelting and damaged a police vehicle after being stopped from holding a rally over a social media post that allegedly triggered communal tensions, state authorities on Saturday (September 28) announced that over nine arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

This development follows a statement by DIG, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, who earlier informed that the identities of those involved in the stone-pelting incident had been ascertained, and an FIR had been registered. "Strong legal action will be taken against the culprits," DIG Naik earlier stated.

Internet services suspended in Bhadrak for 48 hrs

Moreover, in response to the violence, the Odisha Home Department on Saturday (September 28) also announced a 48-hour ban on the use and access of social media platforms via the internet and other data services, effective until 02:00 hours on September 30.

The order by the Odisha Home Department stated: “It has come to the notice of the State Government that in the recent past, there have been various violent communal incidents in the Bhadrak and Dhamnagar areas due to social media postings. The District Administration has expressed concern over the misuse of the internet for spreading communal violence. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and others have the potential to inflame communal tension, thereby leading to acts that disturb public order in Bhadrak district. Therefore, to prevent the spread of such inflammatory and motivated messages from circulating in these media and disturbing public order in the entire Bhadrak district, and to restore peace and harmony, the prohibition of the use and access to social media platforms via the internet and other data services is extended for 48 hours.”

"I, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department, hereby extend the prohibition of the use and access to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and others via the internet and other data services for 48 hours," the order further added.

Section 144 imposed: Check restrictions

In addition to the internet shutdown, prohibitory orders banning public gatherings have been implemented across the district. Heavy police deployment has also been stationed in Bhadrak following the stone-pelting incident.

An official, speaking about the situation, informed that over 10 platoons of forces deployed in the area have carried out flag marches. "Area dominance is also being conducted. Along with that, picketing, patrolling, and other activities to maintain law and order are ongoing," the official added.

(With inputs from Shubham Kumar)



