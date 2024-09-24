Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Odisha govt directs HEIs to form internal panels to address sexual harassment complaints

In a significant move, the Odisha government directed all higher education institutes authorities to form an internal committee to address sexual harassment complaints as per the provision of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. This move comes after an alleged sexual harassment of a woman was reported at Utkal University.

The official statement reads, 'To meet the statutory obligations under this Act, each institution is required to constitute an internal complaint committee as per section 4 of the Act. This committee is crucial for addressing grievances related to sexual harassment and fostering a positive and respectful workplace', reported news agency PTI.

Department urges HEIs to ensure a safe and secure environment

The state Higher Education Department has given a deadline to all public and private universities, principals of colleges and teacher education institutes to submit compliance reports by September 30, 2024. These institutes were also asked to ensure a safe and secure environment for their employees and students. The Act mandates each workplace to set up an internal complaint committee to receive and address sexual harassment issues, an official said.

An internal complaint committee should consist of a "presiding officer who is a senior-level woman employee of the organisation concerned, at least two employees and one member from an NGO or association committed to the cause of women", he said, an official told PTI. At least one-half of the total members so nominated shall be women, as per the Act.

Last month, a woman student at Utkal University complained of sexual harassment by one of the faculty members. The internal complaint committee of the university investigated the matter and later, the faculty member was suspended on the basis of the findings.

(Inputs from PTI)