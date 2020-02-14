Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya: A Valentine's day wedding Bengaluru is talking about

Image Source : ANI A Valentine's day wedding Bengaluru is talking about

'Raja Ko Rani sey pyar ho gya' song from Aamir Khan starrer Akele Hum Akele Tum hit the musical cord when it got released in 1995. But this Valentine's Day - Bengaluru is talking about another 'Raja-Rani'. Hundreds of people gathered today at the city's Cubbon Park for when horse Raja tied knots with mare Rani. We are not kidding.

The bride and the groom were decked up in bridal finery were heralded with traditional wedding music with nadaswaram and thavil (percussion).

Pro-Kannada activist and Kannada Vatal Party chairman Vatal Nagaraj performed the marriage ceremony of the two horses. Nagaraj gave a dhoti and shirt to Raja (male horse) and a saree along with a taali (mangal sutra) to Rani (female horse).

Nagaraj has been conducting such ceremonies in the past too. Last year he had married off two sheep- Jacob and Carolyn in a similar ceremony.

The activist says he is all for love and urged anti-Valentine's Day supporters not to oppose lovers and their Valentine's Day celebration.

He also urged the Central government and the Karnataka state governments to give Rs 1 lakh and RS 50,000 respectively to the "lovers to support their love" by helping them get married.

Meanwhile, sweets were distributed to all the guests who had participated in Valentine's Day marriage ceremony today.

They say marriages are made in heaven!

(Inputs from ANI)