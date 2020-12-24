No restriction for prayers, midnight Christmas Mass in Bengaluru: Police

Image Source : PTI St Mary Basilica Church illuminated ahead of Christmas festival at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka has announced that there will be no restrictions on special prayers and midnight Christman Mass in Bengaluru on December 24 night, news agency ANI reported quoting police.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa released a statement that night curfew will be imposed across the state, between 10 pm and 6 am, starting December 24. The curfew will continue till January 2.

Meanwhile, the government has also allowed buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to operate during night curfew. Besides, autorickshaws and cabs will also be allowed to continue their services.

Karnataka reported 958 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,12,340 and toll to 12,038, the health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 1,206 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 13,736 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 550 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. Cumulatively 9,12,340 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,038 deaths and 8,86,547 discharges.

Of the active cases, 217 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals.

