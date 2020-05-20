Image Source : PTI Bengaluru Full list of containment/Red zones

As the local authorities have now given the power by the Central government to demarcate areas into zones, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) released a list of containment/Red zones in the city. However, the demarcation of the areas into containment, buffer, red, orange, and green zones will be done by considering the guidelines given the Center.

Unlike other states, the BBMP has not categories areas into red, green, and orange zones. In Bengaluru, the BBMP has declared 6 containment zones that are not sealed entirely. But the wards under these containment zones have been sealed after any coronavirus case has been detected recently. Under 6 containment zones, there are as many as 20 wards that have been sealed.

Here is the list of containment zones and wards in Bengaluru:

Image Source : BBMP Full list of containment/Red zones in Bengaluru

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage