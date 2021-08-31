Bengaluru: 7, including DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law killed as Audi rams into pole

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Audi Q3 was completely mangled in the accident.

Koramangala accident: Seven people travelling in an Audi Q3 were killed in a horrific accident in Bengaluru's Koramangala area in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased include Karuna Sagar and Bindu, son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Hosur Y Prakash.

The other victims were identified as Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay, Goyal and Rohit, all aged between 20-30 years, the News Minute reported.

According to reports, the Audi was speeding when it suddenly veered off the road and climbed on to the footpath before ramming into a street light pole. It has emerged that none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belt.

Photos shared by news agency ANI shows the Audi's front part completelt mangled indicating that the car was being driven at a high speed when the driver lost control.

The police have lodged an FIR in the matter and further probe is on.

