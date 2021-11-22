Karnataka rains: Parts of Bengaluru flooded, boats rescue people; IMD predicts more showers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall affects normal life in Bengaluru

Highlights All major dams in Karnataka are almost full following heavy rains since November beginning

IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, TN, Puducherry till November 26

The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency steps

Several areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged on Monday morning due to incessant rains, throwing normal life out of gear. According to news reports, several streets, apartment complexes, shops and houses in Yelahanka zone were flooded as the city received heavy rainfall last night. While water receded in most parts of the city, roads in Kogilu Cross, Kondappa Layout and Tata Nagar were inundated.

According to news agency IANS, all major dams are nearing full capacity while 54 localities in the city are waterlogged as heavy rains continue to batter Karnataka's capital.

It said that apartments were inundated after Singapura Lake situated in 66 acres breached in the morning. The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

Yelahanka locality in Bengaluru is the worst affected with 45 places being waterlogged. Many houses and apartments in Mahadevapura, Vidyaranyapuram, Allalasandra and Rajarajeshwarinagar localities are also submerged. Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur Road, Bengaluru-Doddaballapur roads are also inundated with water causing severe inconvenience to vehicle riders.

All major dams in the state are almost full following heavy rains since November beginning. Major dams-- Krishnarajasagar (KRS), Kabini, Bhadra and Tungabhadra-- were filled to their capacity on Saturday. Three hydel energy reservoirs and other six dams are almost full.

Cauvery basin has recorded 95 per cent water storage and Krishna basin has seen 92 per cent of water storage. Measures have been taken to ensure safety of people living in low-lying areas as there will be huge water outflow from dams. Officials said 80,000 cusecs of water is being released from Tungabhadra dam in the state.

The lakes in various cities across Karnataka which have not been filled since decades are full and most of them breached. Authorities have initiated safety measures.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till November 26. Coastal Karnataka will also experience isolated heavy rainfall in the same period. The department said that Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow. The capital city will receive light showers from November 24 to November 26.

Latest India News