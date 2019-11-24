Video: Bengaluru Hulimavi lake breached, adjoining localities flooded

Bengaluru Hulimavi lake breached, adjoining localities flooded

After the Hulimavu lake in Bengaluru breached on Sunday, the residents living near the lake were shocked after water gushed into their house. The houses in the low lying region were terribly flooded due to the breach.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot to rescue the stranded people and evacuate the residents. They are planning to shift the residents to a nearby Indoor Badminton and Hulimavu Primary School.

Incidentally, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was carrying out the cleanup process of the lake. Hulimavu Lake is situated in Bangalore south and comes under the Bommanhalii municipality limits BBMP has ordered an enquiry into the incident. According to BBMP, the 70 percent repair work is already completed the remaining water will be receded using pumps in the next couple of hours.

The lake has breached again after a decade. Earlier there was a massive flood after the lake boundary was broke and water entered several houses.

ALSO READ | Venice flooded by highest tide in more than 50 years