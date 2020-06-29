26 per cent of Karnataka COVID-19 cases from Bengaluru; doubling in 5 days

Image Source : AP A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks past a wholesale vegetable market which was closed after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru is currently at 5 days, as the metropolitan city accounts for almost 26 per cent cases of infectious disease in Karnataka. Bengaluru on June 23 had 1556 COVID-19 cases which doubled to 3,419 cases on June 28 which is 25.92 per cent of total cases in Karnataka.

The state government is taking measures to ensure every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment, said Dr Sudhakar K, State Minister informed.

Meanwhile, reversing its June 15 order, the Karnataka primary and secondary education department allowed schools across the state to resume online classes for students of all sections, an official said on Monday.

"A fresh order has been issued to allow all schools across the state to resume online classes for their students reading from 1st-10th standard, as per the guidelines issued by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry," the official informed.

With all state-run and private schools remaining shut since March 25 owing to the extended lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread even after summer vacation, state education minister S. Suresh Kumar on June 10 said online classes would not be allowed in the state for primary school kids, as recommended by a committee of academic and health experts.

"The fresh order will be valid for primary kids up to class 5 till the expert committee submits report on online education and as directed by the Karnataka High Court on June 22 to find a solution to the problem in response to a joint petition by a group of parents of students reading in classes 1-5 in the state against the ban order.

(With inputs from IANS)

