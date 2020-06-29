19,459‬ COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 5.48 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A hairstylist works in Mumbai. India has now become the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the US, Russia and Brazil.

India coronavirus cases have surged to 5.48 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases 3,21,723 recovered and 16,475 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday.

In view of fast-rising COVID-19 cases, the Gurugram administration has identified 8 containment zones in the district and will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks, an official said. Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said that these wards are identified as large outbreak zones.

"Under the provision of Disaster Management Act, human movement will be completely banned here from two weeks from June 30 to July 14. The violators will be liable to face action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and relevant sections of IPC," Khatri said.

The large outbreak areas are identified as ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Shvaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

These areas will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations.

"Health department will also start door to door screening in these areas through rapid antigen test to identify suspects. It will be mandatory for residents to install Aarogya Setu app and they have to undergo thermal as well as symptomatic screening every time they step out of their houses for buying daily needs domestic items," Khatri said.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 45 0 76 Andhra Pradesh 7164 5908 169 13241 Arunachal Pradesh 121 60 1 182 Assam 2108 5088 10 7206 Bihar 2034 7118 60 9212 Chandigarh 87 336 6 429 Chhattisgarh 558 2091 13 2662 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 118 60 0 178 Delhi 27847 52607 2623 83077 Goa 717 478 3 1198 Gujarat 6712 22800 1808 31320 Haryana 4689 8917 223 13829 Himachal Pradesh 378 529 9 916 Jammu and Kashmir 2683 4316 94 7093 Jharkhand 559 1793 12 2364 Karnataka 5476 7507 207 13190 Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189 Ladakh 376 586 1 963 Madhya Pradesh 2545 10084 557 13186 Maharashtra 70622 86575 7429 164626 Manipur 730 455 0 1185 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 Nagaland 251 164 0 415 Odisha 1850 4743 21 6614 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 Punjab 1557 3526 133 5216 Rajasthan 3261 13611 399 17271 Sikkim 39 49 0 88 Tamil Nadu 35659 45537 1079 82275 Telangana 9000 5172 247 14419 Tripura 266 1079 1 1346 Uttarakhand 767 2018 38 2823 Uttar Pradesh 6679 14808 660 22147 West Bengal 5451 11193 639 17283 Cases being reassigned to states 7285 7285 Total# 210120 321723 16475 548318

(With inputs from IANS)

