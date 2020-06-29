19,459‬ COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 5.48 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Monday, June 29, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases have surged to 5.48 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases 3,21,723 recovered and 16,475 deaths, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2020 9:41 IST
Image Source : AP

A hairstylist works in Mumbai. India has now become the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the US, Russia and Brazil.

In view of fast-rising COVID-19 cases, the Gurugram administration has identified 8 containment zones in the district and will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks, an official said. Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said that these wards are identified as large outbreak zones.

"Under the provision of Disaster Management Act, human movement will be completely banned here from two weeks from June 30 to July 14. The violators will be liable to face action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and relevant sections of IPC," Khatri said.

The large outbreak areas are identified as ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Shvaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

These areas will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations.

"Health department will also start door to door screening in these areas through rapid antigen test to identify suspects. It will be mandatory for residents to install Aarogya Setu app and they have to undergo thermal as well as symptomatic screening every time they step out of their houses for buying daily needs domestic items," Khatri said.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 31 45 0 76
Andhra Pradesh 7164 5908 169 13241
Arunachal Pradesh 121 60 1 182
Assam 2108 5088 10 7206
Bihar 2034 7118 60 9212
Chandigarh 87 336 6 429
Chhattisgarh 558 2091 13 2662
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 118 60 0 178
Delhi 27847 52607 2623 83077
Goa 717 478 3 1198
Gujarat 6712 22800 1808 31320
Haryana 4689 8917 223 13829
Himachal Pradesh 378 529 9 916
Jammu and Kashmir 2683 4316 94 7093
Jharkhand 559 1793 12 2364
Karnataka 5476 7507 207 13190
Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189
Ladakh 376 586 1 963
Madhya Pradesh 2545 10084 557 13186
Maharashtra 70622 86575 7429 164626
Manipur 730 455 0 1185
Meghalaya 4 42 1 47
Mizoram 93 55 0 148
Nagaland 251 164 0 415
Odisha 1850 4743 21 6614
Puducherry 388 221 10 619
Punjab 1557 3526 133 5216
Rajasthan 3261 13611 399 17271
Sikkim 39 49 0 88
Tamil Nadu 35659 45537 1079 82275
Telangana 9000 5172 247 14419
Tripura 266 1079 1 1346
Uttarakhand 767 2018 38 2823
Uttar Pradesh 6679 14808 660 22147
West Bengal 5451 11193 639 17283
Cases being reassigned to states 7285     7285
Total# 210120 321723 16475 548318

(With inputs from IANS)

