Image Source : ANI Massive fire at an apartment in Bengaluru.

At least two people have died after a major fire broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkana Halli, Begur. Initial reports say the apartment was in blaze due to gas leakage in pipeline around 4:30 pm.

Several fire tenders reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. The entire apartment complex was evacuated, said DGP & DG Fire & Emergency Services Karnataka.

